Forest fires ravage Northern Thailand

March 1, 2023 TN
A forest fire in Mae Hong Son province.

A forest fire along road 108 between Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam, in Mae Hong Son province. Photo: Takeaway.




CHIANG MAI: A total of 2,201 hotspots were detected across the North on Tuesday, most of them in conservation forests, the Region 3 centre for prevention and mitigation of air pollution reported on Wednesday.

Of the total, 1,388 hotspots were in the upper part of the region and 813 in the lower North.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa and Bangkok Post Online Reporters



