Forest fires ravage Northern Thailand

A forest fire along road 108 between Mae Sariang and Khun Yuam, in Mae Hong Son province. Photo: Takeaway.









CHIANG MAI: A total of 2,201 hotspots were detected across the North on Tuesday, most of them in conservation forests, the Region 3 centre for prevention and mitigation of air pollution reported on Wednesday.

Of the total, 1,388 hotspots were in the upper part of the region and 813 in the lower North.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Panumet Tanraksa and Bangkok Post Online Reporters

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





