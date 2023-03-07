Haze pollution and blazes hit North









Haze pollution is exceeding safe levels in 36 provinces, particularly in the North, while Bangkok and surrounding provinces will remain blanketed in smog for two more days.

Jatuporn Buruspat, permanent secretary for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, said on Monday that ultra-fine dust particles (PM2.5) have remained at critical levels in the North and the Northeast for the past week, as a result of slash-and-burn activities in forests and farms with more than 2,500 hotspots found on both sides of the border.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

