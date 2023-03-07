Two men arrested for allegedly luring young boys into making pornography









Thai anti-human trafficking police have arrested two men for allegedly luring young boys into making pornographic content, which was allegedly distributed to customers via a Line group for a fee.

According to the police, the two suspects, 20-year-old “Lakkhana” and 19-year-old “Netnapa”, also had more than 260,000 and over 100,000 Twitter followers respectively.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





