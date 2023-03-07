Two men arrested for allegedly luring young boys into making pornography

March 7, 2023 TN
Thai anti-human trafficking police have arrested two men for allegedly luring young boys into making pornographic content, which was allegedly distributed to customers via a Line group for a fee.

According to the police, the two suspects, 20-year-old “Lakkhana” and 19-year-old “Netnapa”, also had more than 260,000 and over 100,000 Twitter followers respectively.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



