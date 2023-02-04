Haze pollution chokes nation









Haze pollution forced several schools in Bangkok to close on Friday as the Public Health Ministry reported more than 370,000 patients had suffered from illnesses caused by inhaling ultra-fine dust particles (PM2.5).

Forty-three provinces, including Bangkok and its suburbs, remained blanketed in smog, with PM2.5 dust levels above the government’s safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m³) on Friday, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

