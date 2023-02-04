Haze pollution chokes nation

February 4, 2023 TN
Smoke haze in Thailand

Haze pollution in Thailand. Photo: Youtube.




Haze pollution forced several schools in Bangkok to close on Friday as the Public Health Ministry reported more than 370,000 patients had suffered from illnesses caused by inhaling ultra-fine dust particles (PM2.5).

Forty-three provinces, including Bangkok and its suburbs, remained blanketed in smog, with PM2.5 dust levels above the government’s safe limit of 50 microgrammes per cubic metre (μg/m³) on Friday, according to the Pollution Control Department (PCD).

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



