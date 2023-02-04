Pakistan blocks Wikipedia for ‘sacrilegious’ content

February 4, 2023 TN

Pakistani authorities blocked Wikipedia on Saturday for hosting “blasphemous content,” another blow against digital rights in the country.

Pakistani teacher giving lessons to children

Pakistani teacher giving lessons to children. Photo: USAID / PIXNIO.




The online encyclopedia Wikipedia was blocked in Pakistan for failing to remove “sacrilegious” content as demanded by the country’s authorities, Bloomberg reported.

Earlier the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority asked the Wikipedia website managers to remove “sacrilegious” content within 48 hours.

It is indicated that the Telecommunications Authority will unblock the website as soon as Wikipedia complies with its demands.

Bloomberg recalls that Pakistan’s laws allow the application of the death penalty for those convicted of offending Islam.

-Thailand News (TN)



