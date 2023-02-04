Fire Breaks Out at Pattaya Condo, Hundreds Evacuated, Several People Injured

February 4, 2023 TN
Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine

Mercedes-Benz 814D fire engine. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.




A foreign man has sustained burn injuries after a fire gutted a condominium in the Pattaya area while four others sustained injuries from smoke inhalation.

Pattaya City firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:30 A.M. (February 4th) at the Amazon Residence Condominium in Soi Wat Boon Kanjanaram 5 in Nongprue, Banglamung.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Pattaya News



