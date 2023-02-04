Fire Breaks Out at Pattaya Condo, Hundreds Evacuated, Several People Injured









A foreign man has sustained burn injuries after a fire gutted a condominium in the Pattaya area while four others sustained injuries from smoke inhalation.

Pattaya City firefighters were notified of the fire at 1:30 A.M. (February 4th) at the Amazon Residence Condominium in Soi Wat Boon Kanjanaram 5 in Nongprue, Banglamung.

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Pattaya News

