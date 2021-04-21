April 21, 2021

Six suffer partial paralysis after inoculation with Sinovac vaccine in Rayong

SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine

SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Six people, who were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine in Thailand’s eastern coastal province of Rayong, developed partial paralysis and had to be given medication to dissolve blood clots, said Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre of Chulalongkorn University, in his Facebook post yesterday (Tuesday). All those affected have now recovered.

Dr. Thiravat said that the blood clots might have been caused by a specific batch of the vaccine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

