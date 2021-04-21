Six suffer partial paralysis after inoculation with Sinovac vaccine in Rayong





Six people, who were inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine in Thailand’s eastern coastal province of Rayong, developed partial paralysis and had to be given medication to dissolve blood clots, said Dr. Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre of Chulalongkorn University, in his Facebook post yesterday (Tuesday). All those affected have now recovered.

Dr. Thiravat said that the blood clots might have been caused by a specific batch of the vaccine.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



