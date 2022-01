YALA: Three bombs exploded at two locations in Muang district of this southern border province on Friday night, damaging three power poles and causing power blackouts. No casualties were reported.

An unknown number of assailants planted a bomb on Thasab bridge near Yala Central Prison in tambon Sateng at 8.55pm, said Pol Col Trairuek Panyarat, chief of Muang police station.

