Chinese backpacker stranded and homeless in Thailand due to COVID lockdowns in China









A Chinese backpacking tourist, who travelled to Thailand alone to explore the country about two years ago, became stranded, homeless and broke when China suddenly closed its borders to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was until 35-year old Jang Jia met a kind-hearted Thai, Somnuek Jenjirawat. His struggle for survival, in the middle of the concrete jungle of Bangkok, reads like the script of the 2004 American comedy-drama “The Terminal”, starring Tom Hanks, about an Eastern European man stuck at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport when he is denied entry to the US but cannot return to his native country because of a military coup.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





