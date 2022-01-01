January 1, 2022

Chinese backpacker stranded and homeless in Thailand due to COVID lockdowns in China

52 mins ago TN
Sunrise in Bangkok

Sunrise in Bangkok. Photo: seatraveller / Pixabay.




A Chinese backpacking tourist, who travelled to Thailand alone to explore the country about two years ago, became stranded, homeless and broke when China suddenly closed its borders to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

That was until 35-year old Jang Jia met a kind-hearted Thai, Somnuek Jenjirawat. His struggle for survival, in the middle of the concrete jungle of Bangkok, reads like the script of the 2004 American comedy-drama “The Terminal”, starring Tom Hanks, about an Eastern European man stuck at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport when he is denied entry to the US but cannot return to his native country because of a military coup.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Tuk tuk driver sleeping

Thai tourism faces severe difficulties due to Omicron

3 mins ago TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities

Road toll hits 65 on Day 3 of New Year holiday

4 mins ago TN
New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

Thailand celebrates the New Year amid Omicron fears

11 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Tuk tuk driver sleeping

Thai tourism faces severe difficulties due to Omicron

3 mins ago TN
Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities

Road toll hits 65 on Day 3 of New Year holiday

4 mins ago TN
New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

Thailand celebrates the New Year amid Omicron fears

11 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Over 1,000 people have been infected with Omicron

13 mins ago TN
Royal Flag of King Maha Vajiralongkorn(Rama X) of Thailand

His Majesty the King Wishes Happiness and Goodwill to the Thai people

16 mins ago TN