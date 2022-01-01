His Majesty the King Wishes Happiness and Goodwill to the Thai people









BANGKOK (NNT) – His Majesty the King expressed his wishes of happiness and goodwill to the Thai people during the annual New Year’s Eve speech on Friday night.

In the speech, His Majesty stated that the New Year is a good time for people to express their best wishes and wish each other happiness and prosperity.

Additionally, His Majesty said success comes from people caring not only about themselves but about the happiness and prosperity of the nation as a whole. In order to face challenges, everyone must work together with unity, love, patience, and an understanding of the issues, which will help them overcome obstacles.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

