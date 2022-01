According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









Over 1,000 people have been infected with the Omicron variant and Bangkok has recorded the highest number of cases, said the Public Health Ministry.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said the country recorded a total of 1,145 Omicron cases between Nov 1-Dec 30.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

