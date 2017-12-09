Chanthaburi holds 14th Chanthaburi World Gem Show

CHANTHABURI, 9th December 2017 (NNT) – The 14th Chanthaburi World Gem Show, has been launched in the Eastern seaboard province, and is set to continue until 17th December 2017.

On 8th December 2017, at the Chanthaburi Gems & Jewelry Center, Mr. Withurat Seenam, Governor of Chanthaburi province, presided over the opening ceremony of the 14th Chanthaburi World Gem Show, which is being staged with the cooperation of the Chanthaburi province, Chanthaburi Gem and Jewelry Traders Association and TAT.

