SURAT THANI: The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) has launched a narcotics suppression unit at Samui International Airport as part of measures to crack down on transnational drug trafficking at airports nationwide.

ONCB secretary-general Sirinya Sitdhichai said the unit would be stationed at the airport to target narcotic rings smuggling drugs through the airport back and forth between Thailand and foreign countries.

