Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Narcotics police seize over 6.5 million yaa baa pills in Chiang Rai

Officials of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau seized over 6.5 million methamphetamine tablets and more than ten kilogrammes of crystal ice worth about 1.3 billion baht on street prices in Chiang Rai, Ayutthaya and Chumporn on Saturday (Sept 16). Ten suspects were also arrested.

Pol Gen Chalermkiart Srivorakhan, national deputy police chief, told a press conference on Monday that the first seizure took place in Chiang Rai province when narcotics police intercepted a ten-wheel truck loaded with maize bound for Ayutthaya.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

Leave a Reply