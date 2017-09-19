Tuesday, September 19, 2017
PM joins merit-making activity before chairing cabinet meeting in Ayutthaya

Prayut Chan-ocha and government members
PHRA NAKHON SI AYUTTHAYA, 19th September 2017 (NNT) – General Prayut Chan-o-cha and the Cabinet ministers began the day giving alms to the monks at Mahathat temple near the Ayutthaya Rajabhat University. The merit making activity was joined by a number of local residents as well as government officials in the area.

The Prime Minister and his ministers then took a tram to “Krung Si” market where he presided over the official opening of the market and took a tour around the site, greeting local shop owners and tasting some local sweets. The market is located beside the Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Historical Park. It is a retro market which opens daily for tourists and features local products along with interesting daily performances.

Reporter: Tik Netikamjorn
National News Bureau Of Thailand

