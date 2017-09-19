Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Man stabbed to death in attack at Bangkok housing estate

A man was stabbed to death during an attack by a group of more than 20 men at a housing estate in Bangkok’s Bang Bon area in the early hours of Tuesday.

Khomkrit Sae Lor, 29, was found lying dead with three stab wounds to his left arm, right rib and right leg near the entrance of Building 3 at Bang Bon housing estate when police arrived at the scene, said Pol Capt Jakkree Deejai, deputy investigation chief at Tha Kham police station. The incident was reported at 3am.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

