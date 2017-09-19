Phuket monkeys to be relocated away from human habitats

PHUKET: Troops of wild monkeys in Phuket will be relocated to areas where contact with humans is likely to be reduced, Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong announced at a meeting with members from a National Legislative Assembly (NLA) investigative committee yesterday (Sept 18).

The announcement follows the NLA members, including NLA Committee for Monitoring and Evaluating Animal Protection Mechanisms Chairman Wanlop Tangkananurak, and wildlife officials inspecting Rang Hill and other monkey habitats in Phuket such as Koh Sirey on Sunday (Sept 17) to survey potential new homes for the monkeys.

