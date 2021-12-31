December 31, 2021

Total Omicron Cases Rise to Almost 1,000

1 hour ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK, Dec 30 (TNA) – There were 934 Omicron cases in the country and local infections rose as arrivals slowed down, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said the 934 Omicron cases comprised 577 arrivals and 357 local infections and they existed in all public health regions of the Public Health Ministry.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

