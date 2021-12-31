Total Omicron Cases Rise to Almost 1,000

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.









BANGKOK, Dec 30 (TNA) – There were 934 Omicron cases in the country and local infections rose as arrivals slowed down, according to the Department of Medical Sciences.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the department, said the 934 Omicron cases comprised 577 arrivals and 357 local infections and they existed in all public health regions of the Public Health Ministry.

