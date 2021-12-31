New Year road toll reaches 85, most in Korat
Traffic accidents on the first two days of the government’s seven-day New Year road safety campaign claimed 85 lives and left 786 others injured, with Nakhon Ratchasima recording the highest death toll.
Nirat Pongsitthithaworn, deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, said on Friday that on Wednesday and Thursday there were 784 traffic accidents which killed 85 and injured 786.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
