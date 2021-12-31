December 31, 2021

New Year road toll reaches 85, most in Korat

1 hour ago TN
Traffic jam in Korat

Busy road in Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima. Photo: Thailand News.




Traffic accidents on the first two days of the government’s seven-day New Year road safety campaign claimed 85 lives and left 786 others injured, with Nakhon Ratchasima recording the highest death toll.

Nirat Pongsitthithaworn, deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, said on Friday that on Wednesday and Thursday there were 784 traffic accidents which killed 85 and injured 786.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Total Omicron Cases Rise to Almost 1,000

1 hour ago TN
Wild elephants walking across road in Thailand

The Christmas tradition of Elephant Santas in Thailand

1 hour ago TN
Acrylic shields installed to prevent the spreading of coronavirus and to keep social distance between nurses and patients at the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration General Hospital, a public hospital in Thailand

Omicron variant now ‘spreading fast’

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Koh Larn Island

Zipline launched on Koh Larn in Pattaya

5 mins ago TN
Traffic jam in Korat

New Year road toll reaches 85, most in Korat

1 hour ago TN
Queue for COVID-19 vaccination in Thailand

Total Omicron Cases Rise to Almost 1,000

1 hour ago TN
Boat life ring, Krabi

Maya Bay to open from New Year’s Day under strict conditions

1 hour ago TN
Wild elephants walking across road in Thailand

The Christmas tradition of Elephant Santas in Thailand

1 hour ago TN