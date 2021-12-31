Maya Bay to open from New Year’s Day under strict conditions









Famous Maya Bay will be open to members of the public from New Year’s Day, but visitors will have to apply in advance and the number is capped at 4,125 per day. Furthermore, the visits are for just one hour with no swimming at all.

About 80 representatives of tour operators and guides from Bangkok, Krabi, Phuket and Phang-nga provinces were given a guided tour of the bay on Wednesday, to be informed of the rules and guidelines with which visitors will have to comply, or face fines.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

