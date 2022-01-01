January 1, 2022

Thailand celebrates the New Year amid Omicron fears

9 mins ago TN
New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok

New Year fireworks over the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok. Photo: Nik Prachanart. CC BY 2.0.




Fireworks burst across the skies of Thailand last night (Friday), as several provinces celebrated the arrival of the New Year, amid fears of the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Although the Thai government had asked for cooperation by cancelling countdown events, many prime locations across Bangkok, which had been granted prior permission from authorities, continued with their events, albeit with more stringent COVID-19 measures.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

