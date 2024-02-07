Thailand Advances in Developing Local AI GPT Model

BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand is advancing the Open ThaiGPT project to develop its own artificial intelligence (AI) technology, aiming to lessen its dependence on foreign tech. Led by Chai Wutiwiwatchai of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center (NECTEC), the initiative seeks to cater to local needs through a generative pre-trained transformer (GPT) model that understands Thai.

Launched in April 2023 with partners including the Artificial Intelligence Entrepreneur Association of Thailand and the NSTDA Supercomputer Center, the project focuses on creating a chat-based AI assistant proficient in Thai. This development is supported by government ministries, enhancing services in tourism, medical fields, and document searches.

