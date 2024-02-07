Elephant Tramples Owner to Death in Nakhon Sawan

NAKHON SAWAN, Feb 7 (TNA) – A mother elephant trampled the owner to death by the roadside in Nakhon Sawan province. Initial speculation suggests that the owner may have attempted to separate the mother and her calf, resulting in the mother elephant becoming agitated and harming the owner.

A shocking incident occurred the mother elephant from Surin province led by its owners to beg along a road apparently became agitated, charging ahead and trampling the female mahout, resulting in her death in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving the report, local police officers from Kao Liew Police Station were promptly dispatched to investigate the scene, along with emergency medical personnel and rescue teams.

