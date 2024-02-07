Elephant Tramples Owner to Death in Nakhon Sawan

TN
Wild elephants walking across road in Thailand
Estimated read time 1 min read

NAKHON SAWAN, Feb 7 (TNA) – A mother elephant trampled the owner to death by the roadside in Nakhon Sawan province. Initial speculation suggests that the owner may have attempted to separate the mother and her calf, resulting in the mother elephant becoming agitated and harming the owner.

Wild Elephant Fatally Attacks Monk in Kanchanaburi Forest Reserve

A shocking incident occurred the mother elephant from Surin province led by its owners to beg along a road apparently became agitated, charging ahead and trampling the female mahout, resulting in her death in a pool of blood.

Upon receiving the report, local police officers from Kao Liew Police Station were promptly dispatched to investigate the scene, along with emergency medical personnel and rescue teams.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours

Leave a Reply