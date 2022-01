Traffic jam in Bangkok, one of the world’s most congested cities. Photo: Bernard Spragg. NZ / flickr.









Sixty-five people died in traffic accidents on Friday, the third of the “seven dangerous days” around the New Year holiday period, in which road accidents tend to increase, authorities said on Saturday.

So far, accidents are down 19% and deaths are 24.5% lower than in the same period a year ago, according to the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

