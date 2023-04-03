37 People Injured After Bus to Phuket Crashes in Chumphon

April 3, 2023 TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand. Photo: Mattes.




Thirty-seven people sustained injuries after a passenger bus from Nong Khai heading to Phuket crashed in the Sawee district.

Bangkok: Drug Bust Stops 18 Kg of Heroin Bound for Australia

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Sunday morning (April 2nd) on Asia 41 Road in the Na Poe sub-district.

The rescue teams, media, and law enforcement arrived at the scene to find an overturned two level bus crashed into a power pole on the roadside.

By Goongnang Suksawat
TPNNational



