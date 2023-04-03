Garbage Collector Dies After Bomb Explodes in Krabi

April 3, 2023 TN
Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand. Photo: Maksym Kozlenko. CC BY-SA 4.0.




The Klong Thom Police were notified of the incident on Sunday (April 2nd) at a house in South Klong Tom. The Krabi EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) and the Krabi Forensic Police were called to the scene.

Unexploded Firebomb Found at Pratunam Market in Bangkok

The man was later identified as Mr. Kampanart Sapjaroen, 33, who had been pronounced dead at the scene. His body was surrounded by many unexploded bombs and the one that had set off. It took more than three hours for the EOD to recover all bombs from the area.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



