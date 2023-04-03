Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

April 3, 2023 TN
HTML code displayed on a PC

HTML code displayed on a PC. Photo: markusspiske (Pixabay).




Police are closing in on the hacker who threatened to release data stolen in an alleged security breach affecting 55 million Thais, said Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Two hackers arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stealing information to claim prize money

He said significant progress is being made in the probe into the incident in which the person named “9Near” posted on BreachForum that he had personal data of 55 million Thais, including names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, ID card numbers and telephone numbers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Interpol Building in Lyon

Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder

April 3, 2023 TN
Sunrise on Koh Lipe beach

UNESCO Accepts Thailand’s Andaman Sea Natural Reserves World Heritage Nomination

April 3, 2023 TN
Ryuichi Sakamoto in 2008.

Legendary Japanese musician and composer Ryuichi Sakamoto dies at 71

April 2, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

HTML code displayed on a PC

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

April 3, 2023 TN
Decorative traffic lights in Krabi Town, Southern Thailand

Garbage Collector Dies After Bomb Explodes in Krabi

April 3, 2023 TN
Public Emergency Medical Services rescue vehicle in Thailand

37 People Injured After Bus to Phuket Crashes in Chumphon

April 3, 2023 TN
Interpol Building in Lyon

Interpol Red Notice sought for arrest of suspects in Chinese student’s murder

April 3, 2023 TN
Press conference 44th Bangkok International Motor Show.

Vehicle Bookings Surge 35% at Bangkok MotorShow

April 3, 2023 TN