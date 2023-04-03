Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais









Police are closing in on the hacker who threatened to release data stolen in an alleged security breach affecting 55 million Thais, said Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn.

Two hackers arrested in Bangkok for allegedly stealing information to claim prize money

He said significant progress is being made in the probe into the incident in which the person named “9Near” posted on BreachForum that he had personal data of 55 million Thais, including names, surnames, addresses, birthdates, ID card numbers and telephone numbers.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





