Darkened Water in Patong Caused by Plankton Bloom

April 4, 2023 TN
Patong Beach in Phuket

Patong Beach in Phuket




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Phuket Fisheries Office has explained that darkened sea water along Patong beach in Phuket was a result of a plankton bloom, with authorities not expecting the phenomenon to impact tourism.

The announcement came after photos of murky black water flowing from the beach started circulating on social media. The seawater from the mouth of Pak Bang canal to a stretch of beach in the Patong area turned black, prompting tourists to avoid venturing into the sea.

VDO Seafans replanted in Phuket

Sitthipol Muangsong, head of the Phuket Fisheries Office, led members of the press on an inspection of Patong beach. Upon inspection, he identified the event as a plankton bloom, a natural occurrence that takes place every year. The phenomenon causes seawater to become brown, red, green, or murky black.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



