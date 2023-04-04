Registration of Party-List Election Candidates Begins









BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – Election candidates have submitted their application to run as potential party-list Members of Parliament at the Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

Pheu Thai Advisory Chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the Pheu Thai Party applied for the registration of 100 party-list candidates and the party’s three prime minister candidates would be announced tomorrow.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





