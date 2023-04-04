Registration of Party-List Election Candidates Begins

April 4, 2023 TN
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration BMA

Monument in font of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration BMA. Photo: Hdamm.




BANGKOK, April 4 (TNA) – Election candidates have submitted their application to run as potential party-list Members of Parliament at the Bangkok City Hall 2 in Din Daeng district.

Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva rules himself out of election

Pheu Thai Advisory Chief Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the Pheu Thai Party applied for the registration of 100 party-list candidates and the party’s three prime minister candidates would be announced tomorrow.

TNA



