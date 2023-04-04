Prime Minister Prayut names chosen successor









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said if he’s able to return as premier after the May 14 general election, he would want United Thai Nation (UTN) Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga to succeed him when his eight-year limit as prime minister expires in 2025.

Prayut Won’t Run as List-MP Candidate For United Thai Nation Party

Gen Prayut expressed his preference for Mr Pirapan as he arrived at the Thai-Japan Bangkok Youth Centre in Din Daeng district on Monday, as constituency candidates of various parties began registering for the polls.

