Japanese woman found dead in hotel room toilet in Chiang Mai

TN August 1, 2023 0
Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai

Pratu Thapae in Chiangmai. Photo: ol'pete / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




CHIANG MAI: A 25-year-old Japanese woman was found dead on Monday morning with a mobile phone charging cable around her neck in a hotel room where she stayed with her husband.

Woman brutally slain and mutilated in Samut Prakan

Local police were informed of the discovery of her body about 10am by Parc Borough hotel on Mahidol Road in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

