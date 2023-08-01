Japanese woman found dead in hotel room toilet in Chiang Mai









CHIANG MAI: A 25-year-old Japanese woman was found dead on Monday morning with a mobile phone charging cable around her neck in a hotel room where she stayed with her husband.

Woman brutally slain and mutilated in Samut Prakan

Local police were informed of the discovery of her body about 10am by Parc Borough hotel on Mahidol Road in Muang district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





