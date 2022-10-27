October 27, 2022

Jakkaphong aka Anne Completely Takes over Miss Universe

2 hours ago TN
Miss Universe Thailand 2021

Miss Universe Thailand 2021. Photo: Miss Universe Thailand / Facebook.




BANGKOK, Oct 27 (TNA) – Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, chief executive officer of JKN Global Group Public Company Limited, said her company reached an agreement to take over the business of Miss Universe Organization (MUO) from Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc which held a 100% stake in IMG Worldwide, LLC that had all Miss Universe copyrights.

She announced the takeover in a press conference which MUO chief executive officer Amy Emmerich and MUO president Paula Shugart attended via a video conference system.

TNA

