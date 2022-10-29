Israeli man arrested at Phuket Airport with 55 firearm bullets









An Israeli man has been arrested at the Phuket International Airport with 55 5.56 mm bullets.

The Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (October 26th) they have arrested a 29-year-old Israeli man at the Phuket International Airport. He was heading to Bangkok. His full name, however, was not released by Sakoo police to the press.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

