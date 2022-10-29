October 29, 2022

Israeli man arrested at Phuket Airport with 55 firearm bullets

13 hours ago TN
Phuket Airport terminal building

Phuket Airport terminal building. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.




An Israeli man has been arrested at the Phuket International Airport with 55 5.56 mm bullets.

The Sakoo Police told the Phuket Express that on Wednesday (October 26th) they have arrested a 29-year-old Israeli man at the Phuket International Airport. He was heading to Bangkok. His full name, however, was not released by Sakoo police to the press.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Patong Beach in Phuket

Body of missing Russian woman in Phuket found

3 days ago TN
One Of The Most Beautiful Beaches in Phuket, Thailand

First cruise liner arrives in Phuket after COVID-19

5 days ago TN
Nai Harn Beach, Phuket

Foreigner on canoe rescued after battling with waves in Thalang

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Police end Chinese-run online gambling operation in Bangkok

13 hours ago TN
View of Sukhumvit, seen towards west - Bangkok. Sukhumvit Road is in the right margin of the image

Pheu Thai party opposes foreign land ownership

13 hours ago TN
Cabinet Meeting with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha at Government House

Thai opposition to seek no-vote censure debate against the government

13 hours ago TN
Phuket Airport terminal building

Israeli man arrested at Phuket Airport with 55 firearm bullets

13 hours ago TN
Staghorn coral (Acropora grandis)

Yellow-band disease outbreak detected in Sattahip coral reef

13 hours ago TN