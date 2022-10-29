October 29, 2022

Police end Chinese-run online gambling operation in Bangkok

13 hours ago TN
Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok

Aerial view of Hua Mak in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok. Photo: song songroov.




Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Centre broke up a major Chinese-owned online gambling operation on Friday. The organisation is reported to have had about 500 million baht in daily turnover and operated from a hotel in the Hua Mark area of Bangkok.

About 50 people, mostly Chinese, were found in the hotel, along with 50 computer notebooks and 53 smart phones.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



