Police end Chinese-run online gambling operation in Bangkok









Police from the Technology Crime Suppression Centre broke up a major Chinese-owned online gambling operation on Friday. The organisation is reported to have had about 500 million baht in daily turnover and operated from a hotel in the Hua Mark area of Bangkok.

About 50 people, mostly Chinese, were found in the hotel, along with 50 computer notebooks and 53 smart phones.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

