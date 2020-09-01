Heavy rain in greater Bangkok causes traffic congestion





BANGKOK (NNT) – Commuters in Bangkok were faced with flooded streets and traffic congestion this morning, after many areas were lashed by heavy rains last night. The Meteorological Department warns people in the Central, lower Northern and lower North-Eastern regions to brace for further heavy downpours.

Rain started falling in Bangkok at around 2 a.m. and in the nearby provinces of Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan about an hour later. The rain grew heavier from 5 to 6 a.m., with the average rainfall measured at 139 millimeters. Between 9 and 10 a.m., the average water level in Taling Chan district, Bangkok, was measured at 153.5 millimeters.

