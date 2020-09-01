Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Heavy rain in greater Bangkok causes traffic congestion

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Floods in inner Bangkok

Floods in inner Bangkok. Photo: Dan Woods.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Commuters in Bangkok were faced with flooded streets and traffic congestion this morning, after many areas were lashed by heavy rains last night. The Meteorological Department warns people in the Central, lower Northern and lower North-Eastern regions to brace for further heavy downpours.

Rain started falling in Bangkok at around 2 a.m. and in the nearby provinces of Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan about an hour later. The rain grew heavier from 5 to 6 a.m., with the average rainfall measured at 139 millimeters. Between 9 and 10 a.m., the average water level in Taling Chan district, Bangkok, was measured at 153.5 millimeters.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Heavy rain in greater Bangkok causes traffic congestion 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers in Bangkok

4 days ago TN
1 min read

Terrified passengers flee racing bus in Bangkok

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Canal-side walkway collapses in Samut Prakan, 8 injured

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket Immigration says help coming for expats caught in permit-to-stay crisis

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Huge fire destroys warehouse, six story luxury homes in Pattaya

37 mins ago TN
1 min read

Finance Minister Predee Daochai resigns after 26 days

41 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records 5 New Imported Cases of COVID-19

52 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close