Tue. Sep 1st, 2020

Two Schools in Hua Hin Closed to Prevent COVID-19

The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station

The kings waiting room at Hua Hin railway station. Photo: Ian Gratton.


PRACHUAP KHIRI KHAN, Sept 1 (TNA) – Two schools in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin has temporarily closed for one week after parents of the students allegedly crossed the border through natural border passes without going through disease control procedures.

Some students did not attend classes as they had fever, said Panlop Singhaseni, provincial governor.

Although, they had fell ill before their family members returned from Myanmar through natural border crossings on Aug 26, local authorities have stepped up precautionary measures due to reports of new infections on the Myanmar side.

