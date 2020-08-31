Mon. Aug 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask

COVID-19 coronavirus gloves and mask. Photo: Pikist.


Thailand today recorded one new COVID-19 case in quarantine in Bangkok.

According to the CCSA, the new infection is a 29-year old British language teacher working in Thailand. She arrived in the country from the UK, with her husband and a daughter, on August 15th and all were cleared of the virus in the first test.

A second test, taken while in quarantine on August 27th after she developed a fever and headache, came back positive for COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Tourism Is Recovering, But Not Restored: Think Tank

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Industry Ministry wants electric vehicle roadmap

1 day ago TN
1 min read

No new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

60 women’s Facebook accounts hijacked to offer sexual services

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Tourism Is Recovering, But Not Restored: Think Tank

38 mins ago TN
1 min read

Interior Ministry develops Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai

45 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close