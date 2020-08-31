British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand

British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand1 min read
Thailand today recorded one new COVID-19 case in quarantine in Bangkok.
According to the CCSA, the new infection is a 29-year old British language teacher working in Thailand. She arrived in the country from the UK, with her husband and a daughter, on August 15th and all were cleared of the virus in the first test.
A second test, taken while in quarantine on August 27th after she developed a fever and headache, came back positive for COVID-19.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World