British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand





Thailand today recorded one new COVID-19 case in quarantine in Bangkok.

According to the CCSA, the new infection is a 29-year old British language teacher working in Thailand. She arrived in the country from the UK, with her husband and a daughter, on August 15th and all were cleared of the virus in the first test.

A second test, taken while in quarantine on August 27th after she developed a fever and headache, came back positive for COVID-19.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

