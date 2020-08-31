Thai Tourism Is Recovering, But Not Restored: Think Tank





BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) — The Thai tourism is recovering but has not been restored to its normal level yet, according to the Economic Intelligence Center of Siam Commercial Bank which urges for more stimulus measures.

EIC stated that tourism-related data showed that domestic tourism was improving, especially in provinces near Bangkok. However, the business is still far below its condition before business lockdowns. The center also pointed out that tourism remained vulnerable regarding the risk of the second COVID-19 spread.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

