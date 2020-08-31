Mon. Aug 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Tourism Is Recovering, But Not Restored: Think Tank

1 min read
39 mins ago TN
Koh Samui Airport shopping area

Koh Samui Airport shopping area. Photo: Sergey / flickr.


BANGKOK, Aug 31 (TNA) — The Thai tourism is recovering but has not been restored to its normal level yet, according to the Economic Intelligence Center of Siam Commercial Bank which urges for more stimulus measures.

EIC stated that tourism-related data showed that domestic tourism was improving, especially in provinces near Bangkok. However, the business is still far below its condition before business lockdowns. The center also pointed out that tourism remained vulnerable regarding the risk of the second COVID-19 spread.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Thai Tourism Is Recovering, But Not Restored: Think Tank 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Industry Ministry wants electric vehicle roadmap

1 day ago TN
1 min read

No new Covid-19 cases on Sunday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

60 women’s Facebook accounts hijacked to offer sexual services

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

British teacher in quarantine is only new COVID-19 infection in Thailand

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Tourism Is Recovering, But Not Restored: Think Tank

39 mins ago TN
1 min read

Interior Ministry develops Mae Kha Canal in Chiang Mai

45 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close