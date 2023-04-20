Eight police officers injured in bomb attack in Pattani









Eight police officers were injured in a bomb attack while patrolling the southern border province of Pattani on Wednesday night.

Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger

The attack occurred on Pa Thung-Bang Kao Road at Moo 4 village in tambon Bang Kao of Sai Buri district. A bomb went off shortly after two pickup trucks carrying 11 officers on a night patrol drove past.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





