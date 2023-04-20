Eight police officers injured in bomb attack in Pattani

TN April 20, 2023 0
Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand

Yarang District in Pattani Southern Thailand. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล. CC BY 3.0.




Eight police officers were injured in a bomb attack while patrolling the southern border province of Pattani on Wednesday night.

Insurgents in Pattani province in the deep south throw bomb, injure volunteer ranger

The attack occurred on Pa Thung-Bang Kao Road at Moo 4 village in tambon Bang Kao of Sai Buri district. A bomb went off shortly after two pickup trucks carrying 11 officers on a night patrol drove past.

Full story: Bangkok Post

