Oil Found on Beach After Koh Samui Ferry Partially Submerged









The Surat Thani Public Relations Office told the Phuket Express that earlier this week they were notified that an oil stain was found in the sea and on Nang Kam Beach in Donsak after oil leaked from the Samui ferry which was partially submerged.

Koh Samui ferry sinks at Don Sak pier

The ferry company was informed before their staffers were sent to clean up oil on the beach. They used ‘bioQ Oil Spill Cleanup’ which is a natural microorganism that can fasten the decomposition of petroleum oil. The natural microorganism does not cause a foul smell or has any toxin which affects humans and animals.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

