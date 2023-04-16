Koh Samui ferry sinks at Don Sak pier

Raja Ferry at Don Sak Pier to Koh Samui and Koh Phangan. Photo: Fabio Achilli / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









SURAT THANI: A ferry on the route between Koh Samui and mainland Surat Thani sank at Don Sak pier after passengers and vehicles had left the vessel. No one was injured, according to the Interior Ministry.

Sutthipong Julcharoen, permanent secretary of the Interior Ministry, said that R10 ferry of Raja Ferry Co sank at a pier in mainland Don Sak district at about 10am on Sunday.

