Search on after 20 fishing boats capsize in stormy seas off Nakhon Si Thammarat

TN April 16, 2023 0
Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm

Red Flag on the beach. Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm. Photo by Joe Christiansen.




Search and rescue operations were launched today (Sunday) in the Gulf of Thailand, off the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat, for an unknown number of fishermen and tourists following the capsizing of about 20 boats during a freak storm.

Summer storms forecast for most of Thailand this weekend

It is reported that a storm sent large waves rushing toward the coasts of Pak Phanang, Mueang and Tha Sala districts.

Thai PBS World

