Two People Arrested for Allegedly Illegally Selling Cannabis in Phuket Town

TN April 16, 2023 0
TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town

TOT Building and Antenna Tower in Phuket Town. Photo: © CEphoto, Uwe Aranas.




Two shop owners were arrested for allegedly Illegally selling cannabis and selling cannabis on footpaths in Phuket Town.

FDA Warns of Smuggled Cannabis Cookies After Children Hospitalized

A team of Phuket Provincial Officers and the Phuket City Police inspected cannabis shops in Phuket Town on Rassada Road and on Thep Krasattri Road on Friday night (April 14th), the Phuket City Police told the Phuket Express.

By Goongnang Suksawat
The Phuket Express



