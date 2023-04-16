Beach Vendor Murdered on Pattaya Beach in Front of Dozens of Tourists, Suspect Arrested









A 39-year-old disabled beach vendor was murdered this evening, April 16th, 2023, on Pattaya Beach in what was believed to be a debt related incident, according to Pattaya police.

New deaths complicate Surat Thani weekend murder spree investigation

The incident happened at 5:30 PM near Soi 13/4 not far from Walking Street on the sand near the pathway of Pattaya Beach. At this time, dozens of tourists and locals were in the area exercising or participating in Songkran Thai New Year water activities and witnessed the shocking incident.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





