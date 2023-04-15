TAT and Eat Thai Organize Floating Food Festival in Bangkok









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with Eat Thai to bring a traditional floating market experience to the heart of Bangkok with the “A Thai New Year Floating Food Festival” at Central Embassy.

Dozens of food delivery riders protest in front of Grab’s office in Bangkok to demand better treatment

The festival, which runs from April 1st to 23rd, offers visitors an opportunity to sample over 200 delicious dishes from 60 different Thai restaurants.

Visitors to the festival can expect to be transported back in time as they explore the market’s vibrant stalls and enjoy traditional Thai cuisine in a unique floating market setting. In addition to the food offerings, visitors will also have the opportunity to watch cooking demonstrations and local performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Krajangwit Johjit,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





