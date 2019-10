King Mongkut Institute of Technology’s Lat Krabang campus has introduced three culinary innovations to enhance the safety of street food and promote tourism, including a robot that cooks barbequed pork.

The institute has also developed cooking courses for beginners and vendors who want to improve the quality, taste and hygiene of street food.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

