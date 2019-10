The Special Branch Bureau (SBB) has agreed to stop seeking information on Muslim students, the House committee on law, justice and human rights said on Wednesday.

Rangsiman Rome, committee spokesman, said the panel was given assurances by the SBB that it would abandon the controversial practice.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

