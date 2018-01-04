Massive Blaze in Mumbai Residence Kills Four, Dozens Injured

Four members of a family have died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the sprawling Bohra Colony in Mumbai. This is the third such incident in Mumbai within a fortnight.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to the Mumbai state administration, the blaze was reported at around 2:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) in the Maimuna Building of Bohra Colony.

“At least nine persons trapped in the flat were retrieved by the fire brigade, the injured have been admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital,” a firefighter informed the media.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International