Thursday, January 4, 2018
Home > Asia > Massive Blaze in Mumbai Residence Kills Four, Dozens Injured

Massive Blaze in Mumbai Residence Kills Four, Dozens Injured

Malabar Hill in Mumbai, India
TN Asia 0

Four members of a family have died after a fire broke out at a residential building in the sprawling Bohra Colony in Mumbai. This is the third such incident in Mumbai within a fortnight.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — According to the Mumbai state administration, the blaze was reported at around 2:00 a.m. (Indian Standard Time) in the Maimuna Building of Bohra Colony.

“At least nine persons trapped in the flat were retrieved by the fire brigade, the injured have been admitted to the Holy Spirit Hospital,” a firefighter informed the media.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

Breaking News

Singapore’s ‘Pink Dot’ LGBT Rights Rally Was Bigger Than Ever, Despite #WearWhite Opponents

Rice field in northern Thailand

Chinese company might cancel rice purchase contract made with Thailand

Iranian girls

Early Results Show Record-High Turnout in Iran’s Election

Leave a Reply