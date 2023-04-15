158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations

Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong

Road in Chum Saeng, Wang Chan District, Rayong. Photo: Phong Phat G. CC BY-SA 3.0.




158 people have died and 1,431 others have been injured in 1,422 road accidents across Thailand during four days of Songkran celebrations from April 11th, according to the Road Accidents Prevention and Reduction Centre.

On April 14th alone, 44 people were killed and 368 others injured in 368 road accidents.

Speeding accounted for most of the accidents (35.6%), followed by drunk driving (28.53%). Motorcycles were involved in most of the accidents (83.7%).

