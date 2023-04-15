158 deaths and 1,431 injuries in four days of Songkran celebrations









158 people have died and 1,431 others have been injured in 1,422 road accidents across Thailand during four days of Songkran celebrations from April 11th, according to the Road Accidents Prevention and Reduction Centre.

American executive arrested in Bangkok for multimillion-dollar fraud

On April 14th alone, 44 people were killed and 368 others injured in 368 road accidents.

Speeding accounted for most of the accidents (35.6%), followed by drunk driving (28.53%). Motorcycles were involved in most of the accidents (83.7%).

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





