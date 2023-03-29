FDA Warns of Smuggled Cannabis Cookies After Children Hospitalized

March 29, 2023 TN
Plook Ganja App

Plook Ganja App. Image: Thai FDA Cannabis / Facebook.




BANGKOK, March 29 (TNA) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) warns parents to beware of their children eating cannabis –infused cookies, smuggled into the country.

3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling 'cannabis cookies'

There were reports that children in the South ate cookies containing excessive level of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They fell ill and were hospitalized, said FDA deputy secretarty-general Withid Sariddeechaikool.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Leave a Reply

